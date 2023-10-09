You can currently get a 65-inch 2023 LG OLED for under £1500

With Amazon Big Deal Days just around the corner, there won’t be any shortage of deals coming up this week. However, if you’re in the market for a 2023 OLED TV there’s no need to wait, with the 65-inch LG B3 currently down to just £1449, its lowest price yet.

Launching back in April with a price tag of £2699, the 65-inch B3 has seen some significant price drops over the last few months.

The most recent of which brings the launch price down by 46 per cent – that’s a big discount on a 4K OLED TV released just six months ago.

LG B3 2023 65-inch OLED TV £2699 £1449 at Amazon (save £1250) We haven’t tested out LG’s B3, however, we gave the 65-inch C3 a four-star review while the 65-inch G3 model earned a five-star rating. We praised both for their natural, balanced picture, and now with this latest discount, the 65-inch B3 model is under £1500, making it even cheaper than the highly rated C3.



We haven’t tested out LG’s B3, however, the 65-inch C3 received a four-star review while the 65-inch G3 model earned a five-star rating. We praised both for their natural, balanced picture but lamented the price hike from LG’s C2 to C3.

The C3 has received a few price drops since our review which remedied the main issue somewhat. However, it’s also worth noting that the B3 is still cheaper, sitting £250 below the 65-inch C3 which is currently priced at £1699.

The B3 OLED TV features LG’s ‘a7 AI Processor 4K Gen6’ picture processor and supports a few HDR formats including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. There’s also 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM functionality, useful if you plan on hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

In terms of audio, there’s Dolby Atmos support as well as the AI Sound Pro feature which is said to virtually mix audio to create the effect of 5.1.2 surround speakers.

LG’s B3 features four HDMI ports with two of those specified as HDMI 2.1 connections. Port three is capable of handling eARC connections for soundbars and other audio gear.

Looking to grab a great discount on a 2023 LG OLED TV? Perhaps this B3 deal is worth a look.

