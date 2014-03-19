Wolfson has launched its latest Wolfson Audio Card for Raspberry Pi, which will enable users to create a home wireless media network that's able to support high-resolution audio.

The Audio Card – available to buy from the element14 Raspberry Pi community – brings digital audio S/PDIF connectivity to the Pi for the first time, opening up "new possibilities" that include the ability to play 24-bit music files.

High-resn music playback is among the many applications based around four key features of the Wolfson Audio Card, which are designed to inspire Raspberry Pi developers.

Stereo line-in and line-out ports feature, which can connect to your hi-fi system for sound playback and recording on the Pi. The card also comes with on-board stereo microphones.

In celebration of the launch, Wolfson and element14 have announced a collaboration with the US high-resolution music store HDTracks to give customers a free five-track, 24-bit quality playlist.

The Wolfson Audio Card contains the WM5102 chip, the integrated Audio Hub found in a range of portable devices, and the WM8804 high performance S/PDIF digital interface transceiver.

It'll cost $33.62 and is available to buy from CPC in the UK and Ireland.

by Pete Hayman

