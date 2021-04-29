Wireless headphones deal: five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 now under £300 at Amazon

Are you re-entering the world of commuting and need a way to take the edge off those early starts and increasingly busy trains? Or maybe you're still working from home but looking for a sonic upgrade? Well, you're in luck: the best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to just £290 at Amazon – with free delivery. This price is only available for the black colourway but fortunately, the silver version is currently isn't far off at £299.

As restrictions start to lift, you can make working and travelling easier while enjoying quality sound from Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones. Although we've seen their price drop to around £309 during the likes of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, this sub-£300 price is really quite special.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 (black) £ 350 £290 (save £60) at Amazon

Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver a sonic masterclass. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.View Deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 are not only Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones, they're the best the brand has ever made.

With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4s are hard to beat – especially with nearly 20% off.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, which are currently £218 on Amazon (but selling fast). The XM4 also introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also big improvements across the board. That's partly down to Sony's brand new sound processor, the DSEE Extreme engine, which upscales compressed music to near hi-res audio quality with the help of artificial intelligence.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, the discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 can't be ignored.

