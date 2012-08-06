Thanks to some clever engineering, the five-star Acoustic Energy Reference 1s serve up a terrific all-round sound.

They’re constructed from two sheets of MDF, sandwiching a layer of rubber, while Acoustic Energy’s trademark metal mid/bass driver and ring-dome tweeter (with a dispersion-controlling surround) serve up the sonics.

As we said in our December 2011 review, “If you want a taste of Acoustic Energy’s future, the Reference 1 speakers are where it’s at.

"Unfazed by high volume or seismic bass, these speakers exude confidence. They're precise and punchy, and unforced and refined in the higher frequencies."

