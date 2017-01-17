The Elite 700s are normally finished in either black or white, but to mark the company's founding by James B Lansing in 1946, JBL has spruced up a limited number of pairs with a special Platinum finish.

These JBL headphones boast Bluetooth wireless connectivity and active noise-cancelling, TruNote Auto Sound Calibration software to tune the sound to your taste, plus built-in controls for music playback and a mic for hands-free calls.

The headphones officially go on sale for £250 in the next few weeks, but we've got one pair to give away to a UK reader.

Head over to our Facebook page to enter.

Entries close on Friday 27th January, UK residents only. Full terms and conditions below.

Terms and Conditions: 1. No purchase necessary: JBL 70th Anniversary competition is free to enter for all UK residents who have a Facebook account, subject to these Terms. 2. Terms: By following the instructions provided in the Facebook post you are agreeing to these terms and conditions (‘the Terms’). 3. How to enter: Simply follow the instructions in the JBL 70th Anniversary Competition post. The JBL 70th Anniversary Competition will only be hosted on Facebook. Only one qualifying entry per person will be considered. 4. Entry requirements: The JBL 70th Anniversary Competition is only open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the time the Prize is awarded. Employees/ their families of the Promoter, its group companies or any other company involved in the creation and/or administration of the JBL 70th Anniversary Competition are not entitled to enter. 4. Entries close 5pm Friday 27th January 2017. 3. Prize is as stated. 5. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over 6. No cash alternative and prizes are non-transferable. 7. Only one entry per person. 8. Individual winners will be listed at random for each listed prize. 9. Where applicable, prizes may be subject to additional terms and conditions as provided by the prize supplier, and must be agreed to accept the prize. 10. This JBL 70th Anniversary Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. By entering this JBL 70th Anniversary Competition, entrants understand that they are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. All information submitted by entrants will only be used for the purposes of administrating this JBL 70th Anniversary Competition. 11. Entrants will need to adhere to Facebook Guidelines. Which can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/page_guidelines.php. 12. For full terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SP.