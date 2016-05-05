Set to be officially unveiled at the Munich High End Show, the A.C.T. One Evolution P1 speakers promise, 'A Revolution in Carbon Fibre', thanks to its new Advanced Composite Technology - A.C.T. Monocoque.

Manufactured at the company's headquarters in Sheffield, England, the speaker has been built in partnership with Hypetex, a team of F1 engineers who developed the world's first coloured carbon fibre brand.

As a result, the first A.C.T. One Evolution P1 speaker will be available in 'Enzo' red, a nod to the famous red of Enzo Ferrari. More motorsport-inspired colours are said to be on the way.

Wilson Benesch specialises in using carbon fibre composites, as seen with the A.C.T. tonearm and the A.C.T. speaker. Why carbon fibre? In an effort to achieve aximum stiffness and damping, removing to as great an extent as possible any sound colouration from the cabinet.

Naturally, it won't come cheap. Available from July, the Wilson Benesch A.C.T. One Evolution P1 speakers will set you back £21,500.

We'll add it to our increasingly long list of things to see at the High End Show, then. The high-end hi-fi show runs from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th May and we'll be reporting live.

