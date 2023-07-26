Wharfedale adds Dolby Atmos 3D speaker module to its Award-winning Diamond 12 range

Wharefedale’s Award-winning Diamond 12 family of speakers is about to receive a new member in the form of the new Diamond 12 3D. Designed specifically for dealing with the height channels of surround sound formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the 3D speaker add-on complements the existing line-up by boosting your home cinema experience.

How, you ask? Designed to either sit atop the Diamond 12.1 standmounts or the 12.3 floorstanders when in a home cinema surround system (it can be wall mounted too, if you so choose), the Diamond 12 3D fires sound upwards to deliver the three-dimensional immersive soundfield from Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks. If you’re after the experience of cinematic sound fully enveloping you, the 3D could be the missing piece of your domestic puzzle.

Acoustically, Wharfedale bills the Diamond 12 3D as being the perfect sonic match for the rest of the Diamond 12 series system, featuring many of the same materials and components that made the existing speakers so highly rated. Inside, a 10cm mid/bass driver is made from the company’s trademark polypropylene/mica composite, the same material used in the 12.1 and 12.3 models.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

There’s also a 25mm textile dome tweeter, while the cabinet is built from fibre board supported by what Wharefedale has dubbed “Intelligent Spot Bracing”.

In our original review of the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 HCP speaker package, we dubbed it a "detailed and dynamically responsive system that delivers beyond its price point", whereas the Diamond 12.1 Home Cinema Pack was found to be "an excellent choice for both music and film." By introducing an additional speaker to these Award-winning packages, the 3D could elevate the Diamond series, and your listening experience, to new levels of immersion.

The new speaker is available in black, white, walnut or light oak, the same finishes as the existing products in the range, meaning you can easily match things up without your speakers looking like a mismatched Lego set.

The Diamond 12 3D speakers are available now and will set you back £349 / $549 / AU$799 per pair.

