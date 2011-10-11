UPDATE:

Western Digital has teamed-up with Spotify to bring the music service to its range of streaming media players.

The WD TV media players can stream music and movies from your computer across your network, give you access to the likes of Facebook and Flickr and even act as a network attached storage (NAS) device for your content.

Spotify will come to the WD TV Live (£90) and WD TV Live Hub (£199) giving you access to the music library and functions such as the managing playlists and sharing music with friends.

You'll need to be a premium subscriber to access the service – and if you haven't already signed-up for Spotify then you will now need a Facebook account.

Both models connect to the internet wirelessly or via ethernet, have HDMI, USB, optical digital and composite video connections, and support Full HD 1080p video. The Live Hub also has a 1TB hard drive.

They also support a wide range of file formats for streaming content from any connected USB drive, digital camera or camcorder, network attached storage (NAS) device or PC/Mac.

Depending on the country in which it is used, WD TV Live delivers content from Netflix, Hulu Plus, Blockbuster, CinemaNow, YouTube and Facebook.

The Spotify service is available in the UK, USA, Sweden, Finland, Norway, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

