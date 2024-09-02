We just awarded this new JBL portable speaker top marks – and now it is 22 per cent off!

Summer might be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean the deals are. To celebrate (or maybe mourn) the back-to-school period, many retailers are firing out major discounts on a variety of tech treats, so now is a great time to cash in and grab a bargain, such as this one...

We have only just reviewed the JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker, which launched in May for £45. We awarded it the full five-star rating and dubbed it an adorably rugged little speaker that never skimps on superb sound. It's a great, cheap, compact portable, speaker so its new low price on Amazon caught our eye.

The Go 4 is currently £35 at Amazon, and while a £10 discount might not sound like much, it is a substantial saving of over 22 per cent that makes a great-value unit even better value.

JBL Go 4 was £45 now £35 at Amazon (save £10)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price. Student going off to uni? The Go 4 could be your party-starting partner. The lowest price is available on the black finish. Five stars

It's hard not to like the JBL Go 4. While we were keen on its four-star predecessor, we found the JBL Go 3's poor battery life and small stable of features to be limiting factors that ultimately robbed it of a fifth star. The fourth-gen follow-up is the real deal though, deeply impressing us with the amount of performance it offers from such a small, affordable unit.

The Go 4 may be cute, but boy is it rugged. Sporting a similar form and dimensions to a chunky deck of cards or a thick bar of soap, the dinky little portable is set up for handling the outdoors. Whether it was spraying it with a house or dropping it from various surfaces, our review sample showed no signs of damage or wear across its attractive fabric jacket. Like almost all of JBL's portable designs, it's built to last.

The feature set is impressive, too. Battery life is a solid seven hours, rising to 9 if you use Playtime Boost, whereas Auracast compatibility lets you pair two Go 4 speakers together in stereo or hook up multiple compatible JBL units. You even get Bluetooth Multipoint for pairing one of your Go 4 units to two sources simultaneously – neat!

Most importantly, the Go 4 sounds the business for its modest size and price. Temper your expectations slightly (he's only small!) and you'll be rewarded with a sound that trounces the feeble, tinny effort of your phone's built-in speakers. As our review made clear: "Rather than merely giving us a rough outline of instruments, the Go 4 wows us with its ability to fill in the gaps, providing a comprehensive mix of structure and body to the music it conveys". It's fun, feisty and front-footed, all characteristics you want in a speaker designed for outdoor rambling and dorm room partying.

All in all, another triumph from JBL, baggable now for just £35 on Amazon.

