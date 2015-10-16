The VPI Nomad is a belt drive deck, powered by a synchronous AC motor. The platter itself is machined MDF while the 9in gimbal/yoke-bearing tonearm comes installed with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge.

VPI says the whole turntable has been built to be strong and durable, but also portable too.

It also comes with a fitted phono stage, meaning you needn’t worry if your amplifier doesn’t have a phono input, while the built-in headphone amplifier allows for private listening sessions.

VPI made headlines earlier this year with the release of its Prime turntable, which came complete with a 3D-printed tonearm. And very good it is, too.

VPI says the new Nomad deck delivers a sound that is “clear and true”, and they promise it will “remind you of why you loved your records in the first place". It’s available now for £999.

