Vita Audio has announced an upgraded version of the R4 all-in-one music system, the R4i.

Boasting a range of internal improvements aimed at boosting audio performance, the R4i replaces the R4 going forward.

The new Vita Audio R4i features an upgraded receiver with greater sensitivity and now a DAB+ tuner alongside traditional FM and DAB.

There have also been tweaks to the audio circuitry and the CD suspension in an effort to improve sound and stability.

Last but not least, Vita Audio has revised the power supply to exceed imminent EU standby regulations.

The R4i still boasts a CD player, iPod dock, FM/DAB/DAB+ tuner and USB and AUX inputs.

The R4i will sell for around £550, while a special edition model finished in sparkling graphite piano lacquer (above) will go on sale in May for £630.

