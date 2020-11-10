Virgin Media unveils new Virgin TV 360 box with voice remote

Struggling with lockdown? Virgin Media is hoping to lift everyone's spirits with its new TV platform. Virgin TV 360 features all the top TV channels as well as Netflix and Prime Video in 4K HDR, plus voice search and the ability to restart any live TV programme.

Virgin TV 360 is bundled with a new Mini box that promises 4K streaming around the home, as well as a new remote that allows subscribers to open apps, pause, skip forward or back, and search using their voice.

Virgin Media is also touting Startover, a function that lets you restart live TV shows (provided they're on one of the major channels that supports it). There's also personalised user profiles, so individual viewers can dive straight back in to their last paused programme, without too much of a faff.

(Image credit: Virgin Media)

If you're an existing Virgin Media customer, you might have noticed that the platform currently lacks Disney+. No Mandalorian for you, then. There was talk of Virgin Media announcing the streaming app's arrival today but that didn't happen. Instead, a representative for Virgin Media told TechRadar: “As of next year I'm very confident we will have [Disney Plus] on the platform”.

Virgin Media also hinted that Alexa integration may be on the way, allowing users to connect their Virgin TV 360 box to Alexa smart speakers. The company is also said to be considering integrating Netflix's voice search.

Fancy upgrading your entertainment offering? Virgin TV 360 will be available to all new customers as well as existing customers who already have or are willing to upgrade to the ‘Ultimate Oomph’ tier.

The top-of-the-range package gets you 250 channels – including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport channels – plus two mini boxes, ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband (up to 600Mbps thanks to the recent speed boost), landline and an unlimited mobile SIM. Cost? £79.99 per month.

It's also worth noting that many of the apps and similar features can be found in media streamers such as the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Apple TV 4K.

MORE:

Save a fortune: best TV deals ahead of Black Friday

Treat yourself to the best streaming services for movies and TV

On the fence? Here's our pick of today's best Sky TV deals