Update 18.07.12

We've just posted a video report on Rdio, the new music streaming service to rival Spotify. Watch it now.

Published 03.05.12

Rdio, the US streaming service owned by the creators of Skype, has launched in the UK.

With a similar model to Spotify, the service allows you to listen to millions of tracks online, either via a web browser, the desktop app or on mobile devices.

Rdio has gone live today for UK users and anyone can sign-up – thankfully you don't have to have a Facebook account, as you now do with Spotify.

Currently Rdio is offering a six day free trial of Rdio Unlimited. This service will subsequently cost £9.99 per month and give you unlimited web and mobile listening, and the option to sync playlists to listen offline. Sound familiar?

The Rdio Unlimited option also allows you to use Rdio on your Sonos or Roku music system, which is handy.

For £4.99 you can get the Rdio Web package, which gives you unlimited music streaming over the web but no mobile or offline access.

If you don't fancy handing over any cash at all then you can get limited time access for free allowing you to stream tracks online until your 'credit' runs out. How long this will last once the service is up and running remains to be seen.

Head over to the Rdio website to try the service or sign-up for the free trial.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook