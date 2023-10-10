Upgrade your TV's sound for just £69 with this Prime Day 2 soundbar deal

If you’re looking for ways to improve your home cinema experience over this year’s Amazon Big Deal Days , we have a solid suggestion for you.

The Hisense HS214 2.1-channel soundbar is down to a new lowest-ever price of just £69, which marks a 47 per cent drop from the bar’s current retail price.

It’s no secret that some TV speakers can need a little help. A soundbar, even a small one like the HS214, can make a big difference in elevating the audio of your favourite TV shows, movies, and even music.

Hisense HS214 was £129 now £69 at Amazon (save £60)

For just £69, this might be one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a decent soundbar to improve your TV's audio. We gave this bar a four-star review when we tested it and were impressed with its vocal clarity and low end, despite the compact nature of the unit.

‘Inexpensive but effective’ is how we described this soundbar back in our HS214 review . We gave it a four-star review and praised its vocal projection, decent low end, and compact size, though we felt it could have handled dynamics a bit better.

To be able to get hold of a four-star soundbar at this price is quite remarkable. As we said in our review, “you could easily spend more and end up with less at this end of the soundbar spectrum”.

The Hisense HS214 features a range of connections, including HDMI ARC, optical, coaxial, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm auxiliary input, so users are able to hook up a number of different devices and sources.

This soundbar measures just 65cm in width and 5.8cm in height, so it should fit neatly under most TV sets, especially smaller units up to 50 inches. Something that can’t be said of some of the most popular soundbars out there.

Packed in with the bar is a small remote for convenient access to all of the HS214’s functions. You can control source selection, overall volume, and control of the bass levels.

If you’re looking to take your TV’s audio to the next level, for just £69 this might be one of the cheapest ways out there.

