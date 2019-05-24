TV deal: Save 34% on LG 49-inch 4K HDR TV

Everyone loves a TV deal, and that includes Amazon and LG. One of Amazon's daily deals today includes this big saving on this big LG TV: the LG 49UK6200PLA, a 4K Smart TV with plenty of features and an impressive spec, despite the low price.

LG 49UK6200PLA 4K Smart TV £550 £365 at Amazon It's a 2018 model TV but that doesn't mean it's missing the latest tech specs. The 4K resolution TV supports HDR, HDR10+ and HLG video, works with Alexa voice assistant and has LG's ThinQ AI technology for further smart assistance. The set includes wi-fi and Bluetooth, Freeview HD and Freeview Play, and 3 HDMI inputs.View Deal

While this LG may not match the performance of the best 49-inch TVs, such as the Sony KD-49XF9005, at less than half the price, it's hard to argue with the value on offer here, at least on paper.

This 4K TV deal is the latest of the Amazon deals to go live ahead of a weekend of Bank Holiday savings, with Amazon limbering up for its Prime Day sales extravaganza in a couple of months. But if you can't wait for that, this could be a decent big-screen bet...