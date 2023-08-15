Nab a 65-inch LG C2 OLED for just $1,600 at Best Buy

The LG C2 OLED is a fantastic television, one of the best. The 65-inch model originally retailed for $2,500, but now you can grab one for $1,600 at Best Buy.

In our review, we gave the C2 five-stars, admiring its impressive image quality, absolutely top-notch gaming features, and its solid audio. If you're looking for a no-holds-barred OLED TV, make sure to give this C2 deal a look.

65-inch LG C2 OLED deal

65-inch LG C2 OLED was $2500 , now $1600 (save $900)

LG's stunning C2 earned five stars from us as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2022. This OLED TV offers up excellent picture quality, great gaming performance, and strong audio, too. On sale, it's hard to refuse if your budget can stretch to it.

If you're looking for a top-quality TV but don't necessarily want to spend thousands of dollars for new premium sets, an LG OLED from last year is a fantastic choice. Of the LG OLED line from 2022, LG's C2 is not just the best value but also one of the very best TVs the brand has to offer.

So, what does the C2 bring to the table? This 65-inch set supports 4K, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, four HDMI ports, eARC, and sports the webOS smart TV operating system so you can stream all your favorite content from your favorite services. Plus, you'll also get impressive sound quality for TV speakers.

For gamers, the C2 offers up just about everything you want. It supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision game mode. You'll get some of the best input latency around that comes in at under 10ms. This TV is the perfect companion for a next-gen console like a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Whether you're a gamer, a movie buff, or just someone who's looking for an excellent TV, LG's C2 is a great choice, and it's a compelling deal thanks to this Best Buy sale. We recommend it wholeheartedly.

MORE:

Check out our full review of the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV

As well as our list of the best 4K TVs money can buy

And our collection of the best TV deals live now