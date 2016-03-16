The vinyl revival hasn't just meant an increase in vinyl and turntable sales but also the emergence of any number of vinyl-related side businesses, such as vinyl subscription services. And there's a new one on the way.

Trax & Wax is focusing on dance music, as opposed to mail order record clubs such as Flying Vinyl and Vinyl Me, Please, which edge more towards alternative and indie music.

There's a choice of four subscriptions: Trax & Wax offers contemporary house and techno music, Disco is a mix of old and new disco tunes, Old School digs up a selection of classics from Chicago and New York, and New School focuses on contemporary deep house and techno. Trax & Wax will let you change the style of music you want to be sent on a month-by-month basis.

Once you’ve chosen the style you want, Trax & Wax’s staff will send you a surprise selection of four records each month, from record labels including Rush Hour and Underground Resistance.

Manon Clayeux, founder of the service, told Thump: “We believe a part of the appeal is that you don’t always get exactly what you expect, this enables you to discover new acts and music styles, so you need to keep your mind open."

It's been confirmed the service will launch on March 22nd 2016, a couple of months before the expected May launch. Those who registered their details to be among the first to sign up will receive a discount coupon to use against their first purchase.

Interested? You can listen to a playlist of music on SoundCloud that gives you an idea of what to expect.

[via The Vinyl Factory]