Today only: 54% off 50in Philips 4K 'The One' Smart TV at Amazon pre-Black Friday

It's a 50in Philips, model 7304 (The One) 4K LCD TV and, we can't overstate this enough: it is less than half-price today at Amazon.

'The One' is a 4K HDR TV which supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards. It's based on the Android TV platform which means it also comes with Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, iPlayer and more.

This particular model is the Philips 55PUS7304/12 and it boasts some of Philips' tastiest tech including three-sided Ambilight, Dolby Atmos support and voice functionality through an Alexa product.

Orchestrating matters is the first-generation version of Philips’ P5 processor, introduced in 2017 with the 55POS9002 OLED – but this is very much a 2019/2020 model.

We were impressed by the 7304 when we saw it at its launch event and, although we haven't had it in for a thorough review, at just £459 today (recommended retail price £1000) it's a stonkingly good deal in anyone's book.

At time of going to press, you've only 14 hours to claim this pretty special deal. So, we're going to cut our witty prose short and let you get on with it.

