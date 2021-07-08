Tivoli Audio refreshes speaker and DAB radio line-up with Chromecast, AirPlay 2

Tivoli Audio has refreshed its line-up of smart speakers and DAB radios, adding some key technologies to its existing products.

The Tivoli Audio Generation 2 Music System Home and Generation 2 Model One Digital both add Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 wireless technologies. The Model One+ also adds DAB/DAB+ to the original Model One radio.

AirPlay 2 and Chromecast are very reliable wireless technologies that make it easier to play content from your mobile device through an external speaker. These new Gen 2 models can stream audio from all apps that support Airplay 2 and Google Chromecast, like Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal and Deezer.

The Generation 2 Music System Home (pictured above) is a portable all-in-one stereo music system with mid-century styling. Eco-friendly fabric meets furniture-grade wood for that distinctive Tivoli Audio look. As well as the new wireless technologies, DAB and FM radio come as standard.

Inside is a four-driver set-up which uses 2 x 3.5-inch woofers and 2 x 0.75-inch tweeters driven by four dedicated amplifiers (2 x 8W + 2 x 20W). It's controlled using the classic rotary dial or supplied remote, and you use your phone when streaming from an app. Connections-wise, we're looking at an optical input, a 3.5mm aux socket, and ethernet port plus wi-fi.

(Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

The Model One Digital Gen 2 (the successor to the original Model One Digital) is a smart radio with DAB/FM and Bluetooth to go with Chromecast and AirPlay 2. It uses the same materials as the Music System Home, and comes in three real wood finishes.

It uses a class A-B amp to drive a single long-throw 3.5-inch full-range driver. It too has a 3.5mm aux input and the same control options as the Music System Home.

(Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

The Model One+ has a similar design to the Model One, with a signature handmade ported wood cabinet and a single large tuning dial. Inside is a single top-firing, long-throw, DSP-controlled driver, and it comes with a full-function remote.

As well as DAB, DAB+ and FM radio, it has Bluetooth, an auxiliary line input, and headphone output.

Prices? The Music System Home Gen 2 costs £799, the Model One Digital Gen 2 is £299, while the Model One+ will set you back £219.

