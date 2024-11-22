This stylish wireless speaker system is a cheaper alternative to KEF – now at its lowest price for Black Friday

KEF might dominate the speaker system market, but this cheaper Triangle AIO Twin is our entry-level pick if you want an all-in-one system that combines speakers, amplification, streaming and connectivity into one set. The AIO Twin is a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner and it can be yours for £649 at Richer Sounds in this Black Friday deal.

That's a £50 saving off the original price and a fine deal in our books. We tested the AIO Twin at £699, so it's odd to see that they are listed at an inflated price of £729 over at Amazon – we would avoid this entirely. Head over to Richer Sounds instead to get the best low price on this five-star speaker system.

Triangle AIO Twin: was £699 now £649 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

Our favourite affordable speaker system with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth, amplification and a lifestyle-friendly design. It delivers an immensely likeable and enthusiastic sound that works with all genres, but also has enough control, maturity and balance across the frequencies. Versatile and fun. This £50 saving is across all six finishes.

The Triangle AIO Twin is a classy design, with neatly-finished cabinets that come in a variety of elegant hues – we particularly like our review sample's 'abyss blue' finish but there are six in total to suit your style.

The speakers are compact enough to fit in most spaces, although we would recommend not placing them fully up against the wall. There are ample connections available: ethernet and wi-fi streaming, optical input, 3.5mm aux and a pair of RCA that you can switch between line level and phono inputs. This means you can stream from Tidal, use them as your TV speakers and you can even connect a turntable directly thanks to the built-in phono stage. The AIO app supports Tidal, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Qobuz and internet radio, and you can also stream digital files stored on the network. Hi-res audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM are supported, while you can also play tunes from your mobile device using Bluetooth. All in all, this is a versatile streaming system that does a bit of everything, and it's easy to use too.

There are 50 watts of amplification per channel, and it delivers a lively, engaging sound. We said in our review: "This system is incredibly fun to listen to. It’s an enthusiastic performer, happy to tackle any music genre and recording quality, and simply wants you to enjoy the music being played. But alongside that dose of fun, there is a mature sense of composure running through its veins that is really impressive."

The AIO Twin sounds balanced across the frequencies and while you won't get lashings of power from these cabinets, basslines are taut and punchy, there's ample dynamics and overall, it's a fun, playful listen. The phono stage is perhaps the weakest link and it's missing extra features like Chromecast, HDMI and DSD playback that you get in the step-up KEF LSX II LT system (now on sale for £729 at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds). But the Triangle AIO Twin is a friendly, likeable and versatile system that does the basics very well and will suit many. Pick your favourite colour and snap up this Triangle deal while it lasts.

