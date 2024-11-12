This perfect entry-level speaker system has just won a What Hi-Fi? Award – and is now £150 off

If you are looking for a mature but affordable and space-efficient hi-fi system, KEF's most affordable stereo speaker system could be just the ticket – not least as it is £150 off in the early Black Friday sales.

The KEF LSX II LT has dropped to £749 at Amazon and several other retailers, including Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson. That's a 17 per cent discount on its launch RRP and the best price we have seen it drop to since it arrived in January.

This first discount has come at a good time, too, as we have just awarded the wireless speaker system a What Hi-Fi? Best Buy Award for being the 'Best speaker system £750-£1500'. Now that it falls just below that price bracket, it's even more of a bargain.

Best KEF LSX II LT speaker system deal

KEF LSX II LT was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

The first major discount on the KEF LSX II LT is an absolute belter. Not doing things by halves, KEF has slashed the price by £150, a major saving of over 16 per cent at almost any major retailer you fancy. We've listed Peter Tyson above, but below you'll find links to whichever outlet you like, and if that wasn't enough choice, all three colourways are discounted, too. We're rather fond of the sage green finish ourselves!

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Amazon, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

If you're looking at this deal as a great opportunity to get hold of an outstanding all-in-one system at a belting price but aren't quite sure what you're actually getting, let us enlighten you.

The KEF LSX II LT packs built-in amplification and streaming features into two compact speaker cabinets. That means you have a full system without the need for separate amplifiers, DACs and source components. Hook up your phone or tablet and away you go.

It is actually a refined version of the KEF LSX II wireless speaker system that came before it. What you don't get here is an aux input or a wireless link between the speakers (a 3m USB-C interspeaker cable connects the LSX II LT), but you do get plenty else: a USB-C port if you're desperate to connect a laptop, portable music device or any other such source player; an HDMI ARC port for your TV; plus an optical input and subwoofer output.

In terms of supported streaming smarts, the spec sheet is comprehensive. The LSX II LT uses KEF’s app-based streaming platform which is a gateway to connectivity options such as Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0.

Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and internet radio are also onboard, and you can even stream high-res music from a connected external NAS drive.

All of this is nothing without the sound to match, of course. As you might've guessed, the LSX II LT doesn't let the side down here, offering solidity, crispness and breadth of bass that all belie a streaming system of this size. As we said in our review: "There’s very little fatness to the KEFs, and while that might have you summoning adjectives such as “thin” or “lean” in your mind, the LSX II LT instead feel immediate, taut and controlled, like a ballerina’s calves as they perform a perfect plié". At this price, you'll struggle to find a comparable system that performs better, and whatever you play and however you choose to play it, this KEF speaker system excels with ease.

If you're looking for a compact, do-it-all system that sounds fantastic, this isn't a deal you want to miss. The million-dollar question considering Black Friday is still officially a fortnight away: will the price go any lower? We can't be certain, of course, but we would be surprised if it shed many – or any – more pounds, considering this is its first proper discount since its launch.

MORE:

Read our full KEF LSX II LT review

These are the best hi-fi systems

Looking for more deals? Check our the best early Black Friday hi-fi deals