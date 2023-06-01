This Sonos Beam (Gen 2) deal is too good to miss

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar, and you can get it right now with unbelievable savings.

Usually priced at £499, a few retailers including Sevenoaks and AO.com have the soundbar down to £349 - which is already an excellent saving of £150. However, if you want an even better deal then Peter Tyson has you covered as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is now £339 on its website, an additional £10 saving.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: was £499 now £339 at Peter Tyson

Sonos' brilliant Beam (Gen 2) is a two-time Award winning Dolby Atmos soundbar and an absolute steal at this great price.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) sits between the flagship Sonos Arc (which is also on sale right now) and the budget Sonos Ray, and includes a host of features that bring serious upgrades to your TV's built-in speakers.

The headlining feature of the Beam (Gen 2) is Dolby Atmos support, with the 3D audio format bringing immersive sound to your movies, music and gaming. There are no upward-firing drivers on this soundbar, however, it handles the vertical aspect of Atmos effectively with psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function). The Beam (Gen 2) includes a centre channel, four woofers and three radiators, the same arrangement found on the first-generation Beam, however, its greatly enhanced software allows for Dolby Atmos processing.

Unsurprisingly, the Beam (Gen 2) is packed with smart features and can be integrated into a Sonos multiroom setup if you have one. You can control and stream to the Beam via the Sonos S2 app as well as link Apple devices through AirPlay 2 and stream Spotify via Spotify Connect. The Beam also has voice controls with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Sonos Voice Control.

I have a soft spot for the Beam (Gen 2) and controversially would pick it over the Arc in most cases. Its compact form factor makes it unassuming at first, but its powerful sound proves that size isn't everything. I also appreciate the modularity of the Sonos soundbar series as a whole, however, the Beam (Gen 2)'s cheaper price point is ideal if you want to set aside some of your budget for rear speakers or a subwoofer. The Beam Gen 2 is compatible with a range of Sonos speakers, such as the One, One SL, Era 100 and Era 300 which can be used as surrounds, as well as the Sub and Sub Mini if you want to add some oomph to your soundbar.

