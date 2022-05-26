This Samsung QLED TV could be the best gaming TV deal of the year

Samsung’s QE55Q80A TV has hit its lowest price ever at Amazon (opens in new tab) with 45% off its original retail price of £1399 / $1300 / AU$2399. With its current savings applied you can grab this fully featured 55-inch QLED for £549 / $699 / AU$968.

Despite it being part of last year’s Samsung lineup, there are still plenty of great features that make this TV worth it, especially for those looking for an affordable but feature-packed TV to accompany a next-gen gaming console.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE55Q80A TV £1399 £549 (save £420) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fully featured and with £850 off its original price, this 55-inch QLED is now an absolute steal and would be an huge upgrade for gamers taking the plunge into the next generation.

The Samsung Q80A is a particularly strong choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 socket, which supports 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM (there are also three standard HDMI 2.0 ports). The only next-gen gaming feature of note that's absent is a Dolby Vision game mode (Samsung TVs simply don't support Dolby Vision of any kind) but that will only be of concern to Xbox Series X gamers.

It comes with a varied suite of streaming apps built in, including the usual suspects of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+, as well as some unique apps such as TikTok and Apple Music.

Samsung also boasts that the Q80A features Immersive Object Tracking Sound for a boost to its standard audio; don’t expect miracles but a boost to sound quality should be a bonus nonetheless.

All told, this TV is ideal for movie nights or getting the most out of your gaming experience, so don’t miss this genuinely excellent deal.

