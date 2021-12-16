This Samsung Galaxy tablet could be a great budget alternative to an iPad

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 lands later this month with thin bezels and a metal chassis, plus an affordable price tag

If you're looking for an affordable tablet, but aren't taken by Apple's iPad, this new Samsung number could be just the ticket. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 packs middle-weight specs into a body that looks borderline premium, and it shouldn't cost too much either.

We say 'shouldn't' because Samsung hasn't announced the price yet. But considering the Galaxy Tab A7 launched at £219 ($229, AU$379), we would expect the A8 to have a similar price. Which makes it quite a compelling proposition. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the most powerful in Samsung's Tab A series tablets yet – its octa-core 2GHz processor is 10 per cent faster than the A7's, as is its GPU. 

The 10.5-inch screen is a smidgen bigger than the A7's 10.4-inch display, while its 16:10 aspect ratio gives it an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which should make for a more immersive TV viewing experience.

Dolby Atmos comes as standard, making even a tablet's quad-speaker system sound like surround sound (in theory).

Talking of streaming, it comes with access to Samsung TV Plus, which gives you over 200 free live and on-demand channels. It also comes with two months' access to YouTube Premium, so you can enjoy videos ad-free and download them to watch offline. And that's before you head to the Google Play Store and download all the usual streaming apps available on Android: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, et al.

The Tab A8 comes up to 128GB of storage, while there are also 32GB and 64GB options. Slot in a microSD card, and you can expand all models by up to 1TB.

You also have the option of 3GB or 4GB of RAM, while a 7,040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging should deliver all-day battery life. 

There's an 8-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel selfie snapper, though if you're taking photos with a tablet you want to have a word with yourself.

The Samsing Galaxy Tab A8 launches in Europe later this month, and in other regions – including the US – in January. 

