This lowest-ever Bowers & Wilkins bargain is one of the best speaker deals of 2024

With the year nearly over, we can confidently say this is one of 2024's best speaker deals. We've been spoiled for discounts over the last twelve months, but few deals have had that perfect blend of quality and quantity (of cash saved) as this belting bargain.

The Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers have fallen again to an outstanding price of £429 at Sevenoaks, a lowest-ever deal that knocks £170 from their original £599 asking price. It won't be around forever, so if you want to go into 2025 with some of the best bookshelf speakers in the business, we'd urge you to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Best Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speaker deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £429 at Sevenoaks (save £170)

We called the B&W 607 S3 "entertaining in spades" and "a delight" in our glowing five-star review. They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 but can be nabbed for £429 when you sign up for a free 'Sevenoaks Rewards' membership. Otherwise, they're still a very attractive £449.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Richer Sounds

This has to be one of the best speaker deals of 2024. If an Award-winning pedigree in a classy package is what you're after, you can't do any better than the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers. Worthy of their name and then some, this is the deal you should be paying attention to as the sun sets on another eventful calendar year.

Why are the Bowers so worth nabbing? Aside from that outrageous price drop of £170 from their original £599, we're convinced that the 607 S3 are some of the most crowd-pleasingly refined standmounts we've heard in the last few years. They're those typical 'do-it-all' speakers that manage not only to cover all of the bases but excel in every area, melding those mature qualities of refinement and clarity with the fun, punch and dynamics that bypass the head and go straight to the heart.

We love how well the 607 S3 are engineered, too. Taste is naturally subjective, but it's hard to deny just how well these Bowers boxes are made, inside and out. The cabinets are chic and stylish, each housing a 25mm titanium double dome tweeter assembly. The tweeter’s two-part design uses a thin 25-micron main dome reinforced by a 30-micron ring, whereas Bowers' 13cm Continuum mid/bass is also in play, backed by a powerful motor assembly array and an updated crossover.

The results are outstanding. As our original review verdict summed up: "B&W has gone back to its roots with these stunning speakers. We’re glad that, alongside a newfound level of detail, openness and precision, the 607 S3 have remembered to add in big doses of energy and dynamic prowess. It’s a winning combination".

Time is running out, so if you're in the market for new speakers and have a bit of post-Christmas cash to spend, we'd recommend that you get 'em before you regret 'em.

MORE:

9 hi-fi product sequels I'd love to see become a reality in 2025

I heard over 150 products in 2024 and these are my 5 hi-fi highlights

Thinking about getting into hi-fi in the new year? The streamlined system trend is the place to start