This folding Micro LED TV is the pinnacle of AV luxury for those with exceptional wealth – and it's now available in the UK

Here at What Hi-Fi? we know a thing or two about TVs, even the ones that stretch far beyond the budgets of the average punter. Premium models from the likes of Loewe and Bang & Olufsen have existed for decades, and both brands continue to make new versions of their luxury TVs; take the Loewe Stellar, for example, which costs a cool £5299 at 65 inches or a jaw-dropping £14,999 for the 83-inch variant.

However, some TVs surpass this, offering the ultimate luxury at stratospheric prices, and the C Seed N1 is a prime example. This is a noteworthy TV from the Austrian AV brand for plenty of reasons, first and foremost is the advanced Micro LED panel technology.

We've seen this Samsung Display-derived screen technology used in a handful of super premium TVs, and most recently in a collection of more conventional-looking models at IFA 2024, and we hope that it will reach the mainstream soon. For now, though, Micro LED is reserved for this premium model, offering "the deepest blacks and most vibrant colours" according to C Seed. The company has also outfitted it with a special coating to "virtually eliminate glare", which is needed considering this TV is a whopping 137 inches. If that doesn't fit in your living room, there is a smaller 103-inch model, or a 165-inch version if you want the ultimate big-screen experience.

However, you needn't worry whether it can fit in your living room, as this TV has a very special trick up its sleeve. This TV folds away into a sleek, customisable unit that emulates a piece of furniture, which you can spec with a wide range of bespoke finishes to match your home decor perfectly. The N1 can then transform seamlessly, reaching a height of three metres with a total of five Micro LED panels, forming together in a mere 45 seconds.

(Image credit: C Seed)

This isn't the first of the company's folding TV escapades, with its predecessor launching in 2021. The M1 signalled the beginning of C Seed's endeavours, and it unveiled the N1 initially back in 2022. However, it has now officially launched in the UK, meaning those with exceptionally deep pockets can purchase one for themselves. Those wishing to catch this technological marvel in action can spot the super-premium N1 at the YDF Interiors showroom in London.

This is a 4K TV of course, and it supports HDR10+ too; Dolby Vision, on the other hand, is unfortunately absent. C Seed's Adaptive Gap Calibration system also ensures that there are no distracting gaps between the panels, meaning you get an uninterrupted picture.

Sound is also handled in a premium fashion with dual 100W speakers integrated into the base of the TV. C Seed's website also mentions an integrated 9.2 channel AV receiver with a dedicated subwoofer output, hinting that a surround-sound speaker system could be connected directly to the TV; a proposition that exceeds our wildest dreams.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One aspect of the N1 we're less enthralled by is the HDMI 2.0 connections. While we don't presume the average C Seed customer is a hardcore gamer by any means, we are surprised to see a lack of HDMI 2.1, especially considering the price. Furthermore, there doesn't appear to be any form of smart system included, though we're sure that a prospective N1 customer has likely got some spare change lying around to cover the price of an Apple TV 4K.

Speaking of the price, we've dodged that topic for long enough; so it's time to reveal how much this model costs. The 137-inch N1 starts (we repeat, starts) at a staggering £229,000 / $236,000. Customising this TV will alter the price depending on the finish you settle on, as C Seed offers a range of premium materials with gloss, semi-gloss, matte and metallic effects.

This TV represents the pinnacle of AV luxury, with the very latest screen technology and a transforming folding design, so a high price tag shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though we doubt the average consumer will be investing in one over a conventional LG, Samsung or Sony set any time soon.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best TVs

Find out everything you need to know about Micro LED

And check out the best OLED TV deals for something a bit more on budget