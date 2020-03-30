Projector deal: save £100 on five-star Epson EH-TW650

For home cinema thrills on a budget, the Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector is the way to go – especially now that it's discounted.

This big-screen delight is currently £499 at Amazon, Richer Sounds and ebuyer, down from its original price of £599.

When we reviewed this Epson at its then-£550 price tag we called it "pretty faultless" thanks to its crisp and clear picture, natural colour reproduction and high-brightness capability (handy for well-lit environments!)

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £599 £498.99 on Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well-lit rooms.

This Full HD projector can throw an image between 30 inches and 300 inches in size with a throw ratio of 1.02 - 1.23. So, for example, that’s a 60 inches image size at a distance of between 1.35m - 1.64m.

The 3100-lumen brightness levels and 15,000:1 contrast ratio make for a picture that's bright enough to enjoy even in a well-lit room. It does a good job of producing realistic colours, and deals with light and dark details well.

You don't get a 4K resolution (you'll need a considerably bigger budget for that), but if you're happy with a very decent Full HD picture this is among the best projectors for the job.

