This could be your last chance to score £400 off Sony's 5-star home cinema system

As one door closes, another one opens. Because while the Sony HT-A9 home cinema system might be being replaced by the Bravia Theatre Quad, you can grab a great deal on the old model – it's currently just £1399 at Sevenoaks (that's a members-only price, but it's free to join). That's a discount of £400 on the RRP, and a lot cheaper than the follow-up model, which we're not entirely sold on.

But you'd better be quick – Sevenoaks is one of the few places with stock. Amazon and even Sony itself have run out, and once these are gone they will not be replaced.

Sony HT-A9 home cinema system last chance deal

The beauty of the HT-A9 is you don't have to arrange your room around it. Usually a surround-sound system requires some planning, to make sure the rear speakers are behind where you're actually sitting, the front ones are suitably spaced apart, and so on. But with the A9, that's not the case.

Thanks to Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, the speakers can calibrate to the room's dimensions and layout to optimise their sound regardless of where they're placed. It's mighty clever. Think of it as surround sound for the layman.

The sound quality is superb. The speakers are able to convey a realistic sense of distance and motion, while sound is spread around the room effectively. "The wide dispersion of the HT-A9’s speakers is instantly striking and undeniably effective," we wrote in our review, continuing, "sounds from off-screen are as well conveyed as those from the front."

Add a decent amount of low-end attack, a detailed high end and well-handled dynamic shifts, and you've got what feels like a real step up from a soundbar.

It's also a lot cheaper than its replacement, the four-star Bravia Theatre Quad, which retails for £2499 (though which is also currently on sale for £1999 at Sevenoaks). Even better, the A9 can be reduced to half price if bought with certain models of Sony TV. So if you're looking for a complete audio-visual overhaul, there are significant savings to be made.

