These luxury headphones promise "the ultimate audiophile experience" – but can they beat their 5-star Focal rival?

Chinese audio brand Shanling has announced the launch of its big bucks HW600 wired open-back headphones.

Designed to "deliver the ultimate audiophile listening experience" while setting a "new benchmark in the audio industry", the HW600, combine cutting-edge acoustic tech with a classic retro design in a bid to tempt would-be buyers to part with a rather sizeable chunk of cash. Hovering over the £1000 / $1000 mark, they'll certainly have to pull out all the stops.

Central to the new headphones is a high-performance dynamic driver which utilises an oversized 86 x 110 mm diaphragm. Deploying ultra-thin polymer driver materials, the new headphones aim to reach the highest and lowest frequencies for an "excellent full-range performance with extra rich dynamics". The rigid driver design also strives for a widened soundstage and detailed reproduction, aided by the cans' aircraft-grade aluminium earcups.

That open-backed design is also central to the new cans' sound. By optimising airflow through the HW600's dual acoustic chambers, Shanling claims that the new headphones offer a sound that blends spaciousness with intimacy across a wide range of musical genres.

(Image credit: Shanling HW600 HD)

Further design aspects aim to make the HW600 as comfortable as possible, with a high-density memory foam headband and earcups striving for a soft yet secure fit for even the longest listening sessions. The earcups themselves offer a three-axis swivel mechanism, while the headphones use bamboo joints based on traditional techniques to create the cans' unique triangular aspect. Happily, many of the key components, including the ear cushions and cables are replaceable if you're sustainably-minded.

​The Shanling HW600 come equipped with what the maker describes as an "audiophile-grade cable" which has been designed to secure an unblemished signal path for maximum audio fidelity. Thanks to the headphones/ detachable design, users can switch between single-ended and balanced audio connections, with the HW600 coming fitted with 4.4mm balanced and 6.35mm single-ended adapters.

​The Shanling HW600 are now available with an MSRP of £1099 / $1099 / €1099. For that kind of money, they're pretty much going head-to-head with the five-star luxury Focal Clear Mg (currently £1299 / $1490 / €1500).

​MORE:

Best wired headphones: the 7 top pairs tested by our in-house experts

These are our favourite open-back headphones

Like (much cheaper) wired headphones? Read our Sennheiser HD 620S review