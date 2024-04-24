These five-star Sennheiser in-ears have plummeted to their lowest-ever price – nearly 40 per cent off!

We love a good deal on a great pair of wireless earbuds, and thanks to our tireless scouring of the internet for the best prices possible, we've found a belter.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are a five-star pair that impressed us greatly with their spacious, refined and insightful sound, attractive finish and even more attractive price tag. Originally retailing at £219, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are now just £132 at Amazon – that's nearly 40% off the original asking price if you're happy to opt for a rather dashing white finish.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Momentum buds drop significantly, but it's the lowest we've ever seen that figure fall. We noted in our original review that an attractive price tag boosted the appeal of the True Wireless 3, with prices clearly tumbling thanks to the release and success of the Momentum True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was £219 now £132 at Amazon (save £87)

It's strange to call a pair of earbuds "underrated", but the tag could certainly apply to the incredibly refined and musical Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. Bose and Sony take a lot of the limelight but don't miss out on these musical, insightful and well-priced buds, especially at their lowest-ever price.

Best price on white finish.

Five stars

Put simply, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are consummate performers that offer spaciousness and refinement to spare. While Sony and Bose can often monopolise this end of the wireless market, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are a five-star choice for anyone who prioritises a classy, spacious and refined sound in a beautifully made package.

Musicality aside, the Sennheisers have loads to offer. They're nicely built, and while the buds themselves may be a bit utilitarian, that charging case's textured fabric finish adds a wonderful touch of class. You also get a solid 28 hours of battery life for your case, as well as a quick charge facility which provides an hour of juice in just 10 minutes. Handy.

Bluetooth support is impressive, with apX Adaptive transmission of up to 24-bit music files and lower latency than the previous iteration of Sennheiser's wireless buds making a big difference this time around. With a customisable EQ, a very useful app, voice assistants and on-ear touch controls, the Momentum 3 keep up with the best in the business.

That discounted outlay, though, really gives them the edge. That original asking price of £219 was already reasonable, so a 39% discount at Amazon takes the value to the next level. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, this might just be the place to start.

