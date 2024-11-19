These Award-winning Sony earbuds have returned to their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday isn't until next week, but already the deals are coming thick and fast. Now a pair of multi-Award-winning Sony earbuds have returned to their lowest ever price of £69 at Amazon. That's a discount of £30.

The Sony WF-C700N won What Hi-Fi? Product Of The Year Awards in both 2023 and 2024, so to say they're a quality pair of wireless earbuds would be an understatement. Any discount is welcome, especially one this big.

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £69 at Amazon (save £30)

Five-star review? Check. What Hi-Fi? Award win? Check. Product of the year in their category two years running? Oh yes. This is possibly the lowest the Sony WF-C700N are ever going to be, so there's never been a better time to grab the amazingly affordable wireless earbuds. Don't miss out.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

When we tested the WF-C700N last year, we were pretty blown away by just how much value they offered (and that was before they went on sale). We could've given the flagship WF-1000XM5 the crown, but we liked the C700N so much that we have them our product of the year award in the wireless earbuds category. In terms of value, they're unsurpassed. The same is true this year, which is why they won it again.

In all our years of testing, we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with such complete feature set at this level. This is the best price at which you're going to get decent active noise cancellation, not to mention a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we prefer to that of the XM5. You get reliable app support, Bluetooth Multipoint and 15 hours of battery life as well (30 hours including the case).

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb for the price. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match. As we concluded in our review, the WF-C700N "offer a jump in quality compared to the WF-C500 and a taste of the performance of the WF-1000XM4 in a cheaper package."

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds, but are on a strict budget, this WF-C700N deal is the one to get at Amazon.

