I love the Sony WF-1000XM5 but there’s one thing I would change (and it isn’t the noise-cancelling)

It’s hard not to be impressed by the Sony WF-1000XM5. After all the speculation and leaks, when I finally saw them, I was particularly excited to see how different they looked compared with their predecessors, the WF-1000XM4.

You see, the more I have used the XM4 and compared them with rivals from the likes of Bose and Apple, the more I have found them a bit too bulky and a little too uncomfortable. So to see a new-look pair with a smaller, more streamlined design filled me with joy.

And, after using the Sonys for a few weeks, I’m pleased to say the new discreet design that blends in with your ears better is a big hit – and I know a few of my colleagues agree.

Another byproduct of the new design is that they are also much more comfortable. The old model used to exert more pressure on my (*Googles parts of the outer ear quickly*) Tragus, which the new version doesn’t do. I can listen to the XM5 for a train journey or two, or a whole day in the office without any aches or pains.

But more comfortable doesn’t mean most comfortable; nor does it necessarily mean they are automatically more stable. I still think Sony can do better. Here’s why.

Let’s twist again

For me, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II get the fit just right. (Image credit: Future)

During my time with the WF-1000XM5, it has felt like I have spent too much time trying to get the fit right. Too much time twisting and untwisting to get the earbuds in place. Too much time questioning the quality of the seal and whether the buds wouldn’t lose it at the first sign of any turbulence.

This slight lack of confidence has led to me second-guessing on more than one occasion. Sony’s fit test (available through its Headphones Connect app) has confirmed all is ok, but there is still some lingering doubt.

It feels like a small bump in the road, mainly because I don’t seem to have a similar problem with rival pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds, such as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Their eartips don’t burrow. The way they are designed to interact with the opening of your ear means they are wide enough and pliable enough to create a seal without the need for any major manipulation. They are literally ‘plug ‘n play’.

New tips, please

In my experience, the ear tips on Sony's cheaper WF-C700N deliver a great seal. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

So where do I think the source of my angst lies? It’s quite simple; I think the type of ear tips used in this model (and the WF-1000XM4 before them) just don’t suit me as much as more traditional designs. They are made from polyurethane and act in a similar way to memory foam in that you can squeeze the tip and slide it into place where it should expand, thus creating a better seal.

Perhaps it’s as simple as having a bigger ear tip option. The WF-1000XM4 offered only three different sizes of tip; S, M and L. With the WF-1000XM5 Sony has introduced a new smaller SS tip, which is good news for those of us with small ear openings.

But if Sony is going to stick with this material moving forward, I would argue that a larger XL tip might be useful too. Not everyone needs it, but I think my ears would appreciate it. Ironically, I feel like I get a better, more consistent seal with Sony’s cheaper WF-C700N earbuds which use more traditional silicone eartips. Here, the largest set of tips on offer works perfectly.

The new WF-1000XM5 (right) are much smaller and more comfortable than their predecessors, the XM4 (left). (Image credit: Future)

Also, the surface of the tips is quite smooth, which I don’t think is necessarily conducive to getting a good grip on the inner part of your ear. Perhaps a slightly more texture surface might give the earbuds a slightly better grip? It's just a thought.

Now I realise this is a bit of a first-world problem, that everyone’s ears are different and that the C700N don’t sound anywhere near as capable as the WF-1000XM5 across the board; I just find it interesting that out of all the premium wireless earbuds I have tested it’s the Sonys that require more manipulating than most.

Do you own a pair of XM5 (or XM4 for that matter)? How do you feel about fit and comfort in general when it comes to wireless earbuds? Let us know with a comment below.

