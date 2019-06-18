These are the iOS 13 devices that will support multiple headphone sharing

iOS 13 will let two people listen to the same audio from one iPhone using two pairs of wireless headphones. But not all iOS 13 devices will support the feature.

The feature will be limited to the iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (second generation) and later, iPad Air third generation, iPad Mini 5th generation and iPod Touch seventh generation (via 9to5Mac).

That means that while the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus will get iOS 13, they won't be able to share audio simultaneously to more than one set of wireless headphones.

In addition, the feature will only work with certain headphone models. Obviously these include the 1st-gen AirPods and 2nd-gen AirPods, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro. But it's unclear if third-party Bluetooth headphones will be compatible.

Apple's iOS 13 preview page only mentions AirPods and neither the PowerBeats Pro or third-party headphones. So it's anyone's guess. We've contacted Apple for clarification and will update this story if we hear back.

Apple announced iOS 13 earlier this month. The operating system is currently only available to developers, but a public beta will launch next month ahead of the consumer release in September.

MORE:

JLab Epic Air Sport true wireless buds boast 70-hour battery life

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: true wireless buds with big battery claims

Clear Flow wireless headphones arrive in UK to rival Sony, Bose