These are the 3 biggest Black Friday OLED and Mini LED TV deals I’ve spotted – literally

If you’re on the hunt for a giant TV, but don’t want to pay full price or sacrifice picture quality, I have some good news for you – myself and the wider team of home cinema experts at What Hi-Fi? has already spotted a number of cracking Black Friday TV deals on some of 2024’s best gargantuan sets.

These include everything from top of the line OLEDs to, by 75-inch TV standards, affordable Mini LED models. Here are the top three we’d recommend considering if you’re after a new big screen TV right now.

1. TCL 805K

Good, “cheap” giant screen TVs are a very rare thing. Which is why the 85-inch TCL805K was one of 2024’s standout stars. The giant Mini LED set is the only affordable, by giant TV standards, sets to secure a perfect five-star rating from our team of testers this year.

So seeing it drop to its lowest price ever this Black Friday, which lets you buy the 85-inch TCL 805K for £1299 on Amazon, is excellent news for any home cinema bargain hunter. That's a £500 saving on its regular price.

Five stars TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1299 at Amazon (save £500)

Lowest-ever price: £1299

If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".

Read the full TCL 85C805K review

Our reviewers openly describe the TCL 805K as “the best bang for your buck” 85-inch TV currently available, even at full price, so the current deal makes it an absolute steal in my eyes.

The What Hi-Fi? Award winning set features a giant Mini LED panel which during our testing delivered solid contrast and immersive levels of max brightness. While its blacks aren’t as deep as competing OLEDs, its solid HDR support and next-generation connectivity make it the best option you’ll get at this price.

Our reviewers said as much in our TCL 805K review, where they concluded:

“Despite costing less than some 55-inch TVs, the TCL 85C805K manages to combine the sheer largesse of its 85-inch pictures with excellent gaming support and genuinely cinematic and immersive picture and sound quality. In other words, it’s pretty much a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets.”

2. Philips OLED809

(Image credit: Philips)

Got a bit more cash to spare and have perfect blacks and a 75-inch or larger screen as essential items on your wish list this Black Friday? Then I recommend taking a look at the latest discount on the 77-inch Philips OLED809. You can currently buy the 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £1999 at Richer Sounds. That’s a massive £1250 saving on its regular price.

We reviewed the 65-inch Philips OLED809 earlier this year and awarded it a perfect five star rating. For those new to the set, it’s the step down option in Philips latest line of OLEDs, targeting the same space as the award-winning LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8. While we favour those sets generally due to their slightly more subdued, but authentic picture, the current discount on the OLED809 is hard to ignore – especially if you favour the brand’s “blow your socks off” approach to TV tuning.

The OLED delivered one of the punchiest, brightest and boldest pictures we experienced this year when we reviewed it, and comes with the added perk of Philips Ambilight bias lighting. The latter is unique to Philips TVs and uses smart LED lights around the TV’s frame to do clever things like reduce eye strain and improve immersion by using clever colour matching to extend the picture beyond the screen.

This is why our reviewers continue to recommend the set to certain movies fans, and stand by their conclusion:

Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles [in these conditions] it delivers a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high max brightness, which leads to a truly immersive viewing experience.”

3. Samsung QN900D

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The third recommendation on this list is one of 2024’s most interesting wild cards – the 75-inch Samsung QN900D.

We say wild card because the QN900D is our current recommended 8K TV. While that gives it a lot of next-generation appeal it also means there are some heavy caveats to our recommendation.

Specifically, that unless you’re a a next generation home cinema fanatic who wants 8K this very second, despite there being next to no native content mastered at that resolution, you will 100 per cent be better off investing in a regular 4K OLED or Mini LED.

Grab one of the above sets or jump to our main best TV deals guide for a wider selection of recommendations if that’s the case.

But, if 8K sounds like your kind of thing and the above doesn’t put you off, then the current deal on the QN900D is pretty impressive. You can currently buy the 75-inch Samsung QN900D for £3849 on Amazon, a massive £2600 saving on its launch price.

Samsung QE75QN900D was £6650 now £3849 at Amazon (save £2801)

The TV set boasts a sound system with a whopping 90W of total power from a multi-channel system including speakers positioned around its edges as well as the row of eight mid/bass drivers ranged across the bottom of the TV’s rear.

The QN900D is the best 8K TV we’ve ever reviewed and a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner. A large part of this is its stellar upscaling powers which during our checks made 4K and in some instances even FHD, content look sharper. This plus its ability to deliver an exceptionally bright and colourful movie watching experience regardless of what resolution the source its playing is, made it a five star recommendation, despite the lack of 8K content doing the rounds.

Our reviewers’ conclusion says it all: “The QN900D responds to the challenges facing the 8K TV world in spectacular style.”

