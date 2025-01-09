These affordable open wireless earbuds combine all-day comfort with a "cinematic" listening experience

Soundpeats announced its latest pair of wireless earbuds at this year's CES showcase. The PearlClip Pro employ a "unique cuff-like design," jumping on the clip-on style open earbuds bandwagon that so many brands experimented with in 2024. Evidently, that trend has survived into this year.

The new open earbuds employ a dual 12mm magnetic driver setup to deliver an "open soundstage", with Soundpeats promising a "true cinematic experience" from its latest buds. The PearlClip Pro also use automatic left/right channel adaptation, something which their makers claim adjusts the audio output to guarantee a more balanced sound.

Their aforementioned design is a big part of the PearlClip Pro's appeal. Designed to be lightweight and wearable for long periods – each earpiece weighs just 5.85g – the buds' cuff-like design clips around the external ear to prevent or reduce wearer fatigue, offering what Soundpeats describes as a "relaxed but secure fit". To our eyes, it's a similar configuration as found in the innovative and strikingly-designed Huawei Freeclip or the impressive Bose QuietComfort Open Earbuds.

(Image credit: Soundpeats)

The Soundpeats PearlClip Pro offers up to six hours of playtime from the buds and a total of 24 hours with the charging case included, while a quick charge facility grants two hours of playtime from a 10-minute boost. The PearlClip Pro are IPX5 rated and support Bluetooth Multipoint for multiple simultaneous device connections, while the buds' user experience and settings can be adjusted using the provided Soundpeats app.

The Soundpeats PearlClip Pro are available for £60 / $60. From January 9th to January 19th, Soundbeats is offering a 50% introductory discount to customers who sign up on their website, dropping the price down to $30 / £30 via Amazon.

