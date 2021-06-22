There's still time to bag the best-selling Amazon Prime Day deal so far

It's day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day deals and the good news is not only are more deals dropping but that many of the most popular discounts are still available.

Want to join the club and bag the best-selling deal? Prime Day 2021's most popular deal so far is on the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is almost half-price.

And we're not surprised. If you want to add streaming smarts to a 4K TV for a small cash outlay there's no better way than this nifty little device from Amazon, a simple plug 'n' play dongle that goes straight into an HDMI socket on your TV.

Prime Day Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon (save £23)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's 46 per cent off. Exactly. View Deal

4K video isn't the only improvement over the standard Stick though: HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making this the most format-friendly high dynamic range streaming stick currently available. Alexa is on board, too, so that's voice control covered.

It has all the apps you want (including Netflix and Prime Video), supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good deal, particularly when you factor in the all-round quality of the performance and excellent user-friendliness.

But what if you're not kitted out for 4K? Maybe the Fire TV Stick Lite is for you. This has 37 per cent off, bringing its price down to just £18.99.

Prime Day Fire TV Stick Lite deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite £29.99 £18.99 at Amazon (save £11)

Fire TV Stick Lite is an even more affordable way to stream in full HD. It's 50 per cent more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick, and features HDR support. At this price, why wouldn't you?View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite comes with a special Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content. And it really is a budget streamer – in fact it's the most affordable Fire TV Stick that Amazon has produced.

At the other end of the scale is the Amazon Fire TV Cube. This has a a whopping 45 per cent off, and is now just £59.99.

Prime Day Fire TV Cube deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £50)

The Fire TV Cube combines a natural, balanced picture with punchy audio to devastating effect. It also supports all HDR formats and adds Alexa voice controls to your system. Compared to rivals, it wasn't exactly expensive to begin with, so at this price, it's a no-brainer.View Deal

The Fire TV Cube's real strength is that it doubles up as a voice-controlled universal remote for your whole system. Its picture can't quite match the Apple TV 4K, but at this price, and with this discount, you won't hear any complaints from us.

MORE:

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals

These are 2021's best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Browse all the Prime Day deals on Amazon