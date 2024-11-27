The TCL A1 is a Samsung Freestyle-rivalling portable projector with RGB lighting

TCL's new projector features 360 ISO Lumen brightness and a Full HD (1080p) resolution, and it automatically adjusts focus, level and keystone.

Good news for on-the-go film lovers – TCL has launched its first mobile projector.

It’s called the TCL A1 and it’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use. The idea is that you can carry the projector wherever you want, and then turn almost any wall into a cinema screen of between 45 and 120 inches.

The new projector features 360 ISO Lumen brightness and a Full HD (1080p) resolution, and it automatically adjusts focus, level and keystone. So, in theory, you simply point the projector at the wall and it does the hard work for you.

The A1 also has Google TV built in and, unlike many projectors, it’s properly Netflix certified, so playing movies doesn’t require an external source. It supports voice control, too, via the Google Assistant.

Audio is delivered via two 8W speakers, and TCL says the projector can be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

TCL suggests you can use the projector for a variety of purposes, from a cosy movie night to projecting online meetings onto a large canvas. We’re not sure how many people want a Teams meeting enlarged to cinema size, but each to their own.

The design seems simple and portable, featuring a VersaGrip handle. That basically means you pull it up to carry or push it down to adjust the projector’s angle.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The projector is available in the US for $499 on Amazon (around £400 or AU$775). UK availability and pricing has yet to be announced.

MORE:

Here are the most impressive projectors we've spotted in 2024

What's the best way to set up your projector?

And we explain how to get the best picture from a projector outdoors