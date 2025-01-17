The Sonos Arc is still heavily discounted – save nearly £400 on this Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Sonos Arc has been aggressively discounted ever since its replacement, the Arc Ultra, landed in our AV testing facility. This outgoing yet superbly talented Dolby Atmos soundbar has been a firm favourite since it launched in 2020, despite a price hike and a controversial app update.

Originally launching at £799, the Sonos Arc's price was raised year after launch to £899; however, this deal at Argos knocks the price down to just £503. That's a mere £4 more than the lowest ever price we've seen; however, there is a small catch.

You can only get this spectacular saving on the white model as, curiously, the black variant is currently going for £719 at most retailers.

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar was £899 now £503 at Argos (save £396)

The Sonos Arc is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and for good reason. Not only was it Sonos's flagship soundbar but it is also a big step up from the Sonos Beam in terms of sound quality and a great choice for a larger room. With a near-£400 discount, customers can benefit from a top-quality soundbar for a fraction of the list price.

In our Sonos Arc review we said the soundbar was the best in class for versatility, which is why it was a mainstay on our best soundbars for many years. The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 might be knocking on the door, but the Sonos Arc delivers equally competitive quality at a smaller price.

In our review, we concluded: "The Sonos Arc delivers one of the most convincing Atmos presentations of any soundbar we've heard. Height junkies can turn up the volume of the Arc's upward-firing drivers using a separate control, but we don't find it necessary to overly boost the vertical channel to enjoy the Arc's immersive delivery."

The Arc supports HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), meaning it can handle higher-quality Dolby Atmos signals from TVs that can output them. Other features worth mentioning include compatibility with more than 25 streaming apps: we're talking Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, to name but a few. And, of course, there is an impressive soundfield generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers, resulting in a powerful sound.

While the soundbar's replacement model, the Sonos Arc Ultra, has just hit the shops, there are plenty of reasons the older Arc is a competitive choice, and that doesn't come down simply to this bargain price. Don't forget that you can pair up the Arc with other Sonos speakers to create a complete surround sound arrangement, and include it, if you wish, in a multi-room system.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best soundbars we have reviewed

We rate the best surround sound systems

Also consider the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9