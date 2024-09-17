The next Amazon Prime Day sale is just 3 weeks away

Mark 8-9th October in your diary – that's when Amazon's next big sale will take place. Called Prime Big Deal Days (but known to everyone else as Prime Day), it promises "big savings on a wide selection of products", featuring brands such as LG, Sony and Bose.

Prime sales always entail huge discounts on wireless headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, turntables and more. At this time of year, they are always a precursor to Black Friday, which this year happens on 29th November.

As ever, Prime Day deals are available only to members of Amazon Prime, so if you want to take advantage, you'll have to sign up. Prime costs £8.99 / $14.99 / AU$9.99 a month, and gives you free delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you're not sold, you could always sign up for a free trial and ditch it once Prime Day is over, without paying anything at all. Cheeky.

The last Prime Day took place in July, and saw big money off the Google Chromecast with Google TV, Marantz SA-10, Sony WH-CH520 and Arcam ST60, among others.

We'll bring you all the big deals in the run up to next month's sale. In the meantime, check out some of our deals pages below.

MORE:

