The LG G3 and Pansonic MZ2000's prices have crashed – but only one Black Friday deal's worth it

The 55-inch LG G3 and Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TVs have both had their prices radically slashed this Black Friday, but our experts currently only recommend one deal for avid bargain hunters.

The deals are live now with Peter Tyson, Amazon, Currys Sevenoaks and more currently offering huge discounts on both sets.

Specifically, you can currently pick up the 5-star, 55-inch LG G3 for £1579, a huge £1020 saving on its regular £2599 RRP.

LG OLED55G3 2023 OLED TV – was £2599, no £1579 (save £1020) LG's 2023 flagship OLED has had its price slashed and is one of the best OLED TV deals doing the rounds this Black Friday. For your cash, you get a giant, next-generation gaming-ready OLED with dazzlingly high max-brightness and excellent HDR performance. Read our LG G3 review

Meanwhile the, also 5-star, 55-inch Panasonic MZ2000 is currently retailing for £1999, a solid £700 saving on its regular £2699 price.

And having reviewed both sets we can guarantee both TVs are excellent and will delight most people.

On top of that looking at the specs sheet you may justifiably be struggling to decide which to get – both feature the award-winning brightness-boosting Micro Lens Array tech debuted by LG Display earlier this year and offer dazzling HDR performance, based on our checks.

But for the moment we’d recommend most people opt for the LG G3 for one key reason. Specifically, it’s cheaper. Even by flagship OLED standards, a price difference of over £400 is not to be sniffed at, and that’s a key reason we recommend the G3 over the MZ2000, at the moment.

While we found the MZ2000 offered a picture that felt more natural and authentic when we ran it head-to-head with the G3, the performance improvements don’t in our mind justify spending that much more. Keep in mind that "performance-per-pound" (or dollar if you're in the US) is a key metric we use in both our reviews and buying advice.

This is especially true with the G3, which features slightly better connectivity than the MZ2000, featuring four full-fat HDMI 2.1 inputs rather than two. This is a big deal if you have multiple next-generation consoles and a separate Dolby Atmos sound system – which all require full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity to run at full power/speed.

Which is why, unless you’re a massive cinephile who cares about authenticity above all else, we reckon the G3 is the better purchase, at least for the moment.

If you’re not convinced by either also make sure to jump over to our best Black Friday TV deals guide, where our experts offer their live, curated picks of the top discounts currently doing the rounds.

MORE:

Our picks of the best 55-inch TVs

We rate the best OLED TVs currently available

Don't forget to get a sound system too. These are the best soundbars we've tested