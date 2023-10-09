The five-star Sony XM5 wireless earbuds see early Prime Day discount with £20 off

Prime Big Deal Days (10th-11th October) is so nearly here, but it seems that Amazon just couldn't quite wait the extra day before it started firing out the discounts. As a tasty aperitif to the short but sweet Autumn sales event, Amazon has taken a dent out of the retail price of the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds, despite the fact that they were only released a few months ago.

We'd recommend anyone on the trail of a premium set of wireless earbuds to have the excellent WF-1000XM5 somewhere at the top of their list. If sound quality is what you prioritise, the XM5 are in a class of their own courtesy of the most agile, musical and detailed sonic presentation to be found at this level. Little else comes close, and while they're certainly worth the money at the full price of £259, a welcome discount only sweetens the deal.

That £20 off might not seem like a lot, but considering the fact that the WF-1000XM5 are a brand new flagship pair that only came out a few months ago, a drop down to £239 currently at Amazon is a real bonus.

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £239 (save £20)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. Five stars.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best pair of premium wireless earbuds in town. Released as the follow-up to the superb, Award-winning WF-1000XM4, the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a more refined and even smarter package than their exceptional predecessors.

The list of what the XM5 can do is near-endless. Sony has packaged its flagship earbuds with a feast of features, with each one working at the highest of levels to give you the support you need at all times. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 pack in Sony's upscaling (DSEE) technology, 360 Reality Audio support, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Better yet, the scope of the touch controls has been expanded to include volume change and noise modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is the sound they produce. Sonically, this is another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and with a level of detail and clarity previously unheard in wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, with a superb sense of timing. At this price, we really are scratching our heads trying to come up with a finer-sounding alternative.

With this £20 drop in price, the combined might of the XM5's classy musical performance and extensive feature set make them the ultimate choice for earbuds hovering around flagship £250 mark. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still great, as are the new five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that replace them, but we're utterly won over by the might of the WF-1000XM5. With these buds, any deal is a good deal.

If this discount isn't for you, though, don't throw your laptop or phone aside and give up hope of bagging an even bigger bargain later down the line. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will bring huge savings when it officially launches tomorrow, while the Black Friday sales will take those discounts to the next level in November. Don't go anywhere!

