The craziest OLED TV deal yet? The LG C4 is now cheaper than the worse C3

The LG C4 is a much better TV than its predecessor, the C3. That much is clear. What's less clear is why it now costs less than last year's inferior model.

You can now pick up the 42-inch C4 for just £849 at Richer Sounds. There's no catch. You just have to enter a promo code and it's yours. That's the C4's lowest ever price – it's £40 less than the same TV costs at Amazon, and £20 less than Amazon currently charges for the 42-inch C3. Madness.

LG OLED42C4 OLED TV was £1399 now £849 at Richer Sounds (save £550)

The 42-inch C4 is one of the best deals going for anyone on the hunt for a small OLED. In our review, we praised its "wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals." And now with a lower price, too. Five stars

Read our LG OLED42C4 review

Much like its bigger siblings (we've also reviewed it at 48- and 65-inches), the smallest C4 offers a dynamic picture that's never anything but accurate, solid motion handling and LG's trademark comprehensive gaming specs.

Unlike the larger models in the C4 family, the 42-incher has feet rather than a central pedestal stand. This only leaves space for a small soundbar, so make sure you measure up before buying. Which you will want to do – the C4's audio is one of its few weak points, which is hardly surprising at this size. TVs this small and slim don't have enough space to incorporate powerful speakers, so the audio is a little thin and lifeless. But that's about it in terms of downsides...

As we wrote in our review, "it's the best 42-inch OLED that we've tested." Brilliant peaks reveal a great level of detail, the contrast brings plenty of impact and the motion remains wonderfully smooth.

Yes, the larger versions have richer colours, but it's a very small sacrifice to get a TV of this quality at this size. Anyone looking for a smaller TV for their lounge, second living room or bedroom should snap up this deal, sharpish.

