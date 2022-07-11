The best Prime Day headphones deal? Save 65% on the Sony XM3 wireless earbuds

If you've been biding your time waiting for the biggest deal to drop on a pair of five-star, award-winning wireless earbuds: the time has come.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are now down to their lowest ever price. And it's a huge saving.

The Sony XM3 originally launched at £220 but are now down to just £75.99 (opens in new tab), that's a hefty 65% saving for Prime Day. Fair play, Amazon.

Prime Day wireless earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £76 at Amazon (save £144) (opens in new tab)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they're an absolute Prime Day steal.

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the WF-1000XM4, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains decent, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

The XM4 offer a new design, new charging case and new audio processor over the older model. But considering they cost £191, almost £120 more than the XM3 on this deal, we wouldn't blame you for bagging the cheaper pair. You'd almost be mad not to.

