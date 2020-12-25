The 22 best Boxing Day headphones deals 2020

Wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds sell like hot cakes – not surprising considering how many impressive models populate the internet and, especially at this time of year, how many deals are around.

The Boxing Day headphones sales are already alive and kicking, with plenty of pairs of headphones enjoying excellent discounts, from high-end hi-fi headphones for home use, to sports earphones you can sling in your gym bag, plus the now ubiquitous wireless noise-cancelling over-ears and true wireless earbuds.

To help you bag the best pair at the best price, we've scoured the world wide web to find the best cheap headphones deals on some of our favourite models, featuring pairs from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Beyerdynamic and more – and including deals on some of the very best headphones we've tested.

There really is a Boxing Day headphones deal for everyone...

The 5 best Boxing Day headphones deals

Wireless headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £259 Peter Tyson (save £81)

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are more of a premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they're great. Four stars

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £96.95 at Richer Sounds (save £34)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under intense review. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 £350 £309 at Amazon (save £41)

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of £350. Now, they're much cheaper! Five starsView Deal

AKG N60NC ANC £200 £109.95 at eBay (save £89)

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200.

Philips PH805 wireless ANC £160 £79 at Amazon

The Philips PH805s do a sterling job of bringing the looks, build and specs of a premium pair of noise-cancellers down to a lower price, and while their relative lack of dynamism and slightly sub-par noise-cancellation make them less than perfect, they are a bargain at this price! Four starsView Deal

Sony WH-CH710N ANC £130 £77 at John Lewis (save £51)

We haven't tested this model but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we very much liked for their decent combination of features, sound and design. These are now just £2 more!View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC £330 £218 at Amazon (save £111)

2020 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is the lowest we've seen.

Bose QC 35 II ANC £330 £209 at Peter Tyson (save £121)

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a much cheaper price, these Boses have to be serious contenders. Four starsView Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £140 £119 at Hughes (save £21)

Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £309 at Sevenoaks (save £40)

These superb-sounding Sennheiser wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we haven't seen them discounted by this much before. Five starsView Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless £180 £119 at Amazon (save £61)

Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this decent saving, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked. Amazon is offering the deal on the red colourway.View Deal

True wireless earbuds

TODAY'S BEST TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS DEAL Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Sevenoaks (save £81)

AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £55)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need. Four starsView Deal

Galaxy Buds Live £179 £109 at Amazon (save £70)

This 35% off deal is only applicable for the Mystic White colourway (the black ones are a tenner more), but if that still suits, this is a great deal on a pair of Samsung's newest (and most intriguingly shaped) Galaxy buds.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro £220 £159 at John Lewis (save £59)

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N £179 £74.95 at Amazon (save £105)

A more budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Now over £100 off.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £79.95 at Amazon (save £20)

What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s deliver one of the most detailed sound performances we’ve heard at this price point. Enough said.

Urbanista Paris £100 £50 at Amazon (save £50)

Get a big saving on these noice-cancelling true wireless earbuds, which sport a generous 20 hour battery life (5 hours in the buds, plus 3 more charges from the case), IPX3 water-resistant design, voice control support via Siri and Google, and Qi wireless charging support.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) £159 £124 at Laptops Direct (save £35)

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality. This model has the standard charging case. Four starsView Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case £199 £159 at BT Store (save £42)

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £89.99 at Argos (save £60)

In our five-star review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case. Five stars

