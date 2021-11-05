The best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 45 deals 2021

If you really want to block out external noise, you need a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best in the game – Bose invented noise-cancelling tech, so it's hardly surprising it implements it exceedingly well.

The QC45 are very new, so discounts are rare. But with Black Friday fast approaching, you never know your luck. Let's check out today's best deals.

As premium as they are, the QC45 aren't Bose's flagship noise-cancellers. That honour goes to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which arrived in 2019 and marked the company's first noise-cancelling over-ear departure from its QuietComfort range.

On first glance, the QC45 are virtually indistinguishable from their predecessors. About the only physical differences are a USB-C charging port in place of the ageing microUSB and some minor tweaks to the headband and earpads. They fold up for easy storage (handy for stashing in luggage) and are comfortable enough to wear for a long flight.

The battery will last until touchdown, too. It provides 24 hours of use, with a five-minute quick charge giving you 2.5 hours of play time.

Bluetooth 5.1 enables true multi-point pairing, so you can pair two devices at once. That means you can listen to music on your phone and jump on a Zoom call on your laptop, and the audio switches automatically.

The noise cancellation is some of the best we've experienced – though you can't tweak its levels as you can with Bose's premium NC 700 – while the sound quality is typically superb. They're some of the best over-ear cans currently available – if you see a deal, snap them up sharpish.

