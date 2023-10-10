The 7 best Prime Day OLED TV deals, hand-picked by our TV review team

Amazon's Big Deal Days (which you can also refer to as 'Prime Day 2' or even 'early Black Friday') are in full swing, and whether it's genuinely because of the sales event or just a happy coincidence, there are a number of absolutely brilliant deals on OLED TVs right now.

That number? Seven. We've spotted seven excellent OLED TVs that are currently available for, or very near, their lowest-ever prices. Whether it's a compact 42-incher you're after or an 83-inch behemoth, we've found you the perfect deal. And these are all TVs that our team of experts has either tested and personally recommend, or are closely related to models we've tested and are available for a great price.

Yes, there are a lot of LG OLED TVs on the list – that's because LG is both the most prolific manufacturer of OLED models and the most aggressive with its pricing. You will find a Samsung below for good measure, though.

That's enough pre-amble – scroll down to find your new TV.

LG C3 42-inch 2023 OLED TV £1499 £999 at John Lewis (save £500)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat, but hopefully this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar. Read our full LG OLED42C3 review.

LG C3 48-inch 2023 OLED TV £1499 £1089 at Amazon (save £410)

You can currently buy the 48-inch C3 for just £90 more than the 42-inch model. The specs and performance are essentially the same, which is to say exemplary, and the design is arguably nicer on account of this bigger model having a pedestal rather than feet. If you've got the space, it's a no-brainer to spend the extra on this one. Read our full LG OLED48C3 review.

LG C3 55-inch 2023 OLED TV £2100 £1199 at Amazon (save £901)

Move up to the 55-inch C3 and you get a brighter, punchier picture matched to the same flawless gaming specs, which include four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. In fact, in terms of value for money, this is without doubt the best deal of them all. As with all of the C3s, sound is still pretty weak, so do budget for a soundbar.

Samsung S95C 55-inch 2023 QD-OLED TV £2699 £1479 at Amazon (save £1220)

This lone Samsung is arguably the most technically capable TV we have ever tested. It uses next-gen QD-OLED technology to produce a super-bright and super-vibrant image that's also sharp, solid and detailed. A little more subtlety to the performance would be nice but at this price it's a great option, particularly as it also has superb gaming specs, too. Read our full Samsung S95C review.

LG B3 65-inch 2023 OLED TV £2699 £1377 at Amazon (save £1373)

We haven’t tested LG’s B3 but it's pretty closely related to the C3 and usefully more affordable. It's not an OLED Evo model so it won't be as bright, and it's got a slightly lesser version of LG's Alpha processor. It's only got two HDMI 2.1 ports, too, but those do still support all of the important gaming specs. We're confident this will still be a good performer, particularly if you usually watch TV in a dark room.

LG C3 65-inch 2023 OLED TV £2899 £1689 at Amazon (save £1210)

We were slightly critical of the C3 when it first appeared, as it was priced higher than the C2 it replaced despite being only a minor upgrade. This deal addresses that and then some. Like the smaller models, this is a real all-rounder in terms of picture quality and is second-to-none in terms of gaming features. Its sound is still pretty weak, though, so budget for a soundbar. Read our full LG OLED65C3 review