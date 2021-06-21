The best Amazon Prime Day projector deals 2021 available now

A projector is the core of any big screen home entertainment build and, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there are some big discounts for those looking for something special for movie night.

4K is the holy grail when it comes to picture quality, so we'll be looking for some top-end bargains for serious cinephiles. But there are also sure to be plenty of cheaper models on offer – and if you're not watching 4K streams or Blu-rays, there's no need to pay for performance you're not using. Whether you're after a home cinema projector for game night or a portable projector for the yard, we've got you covered.

Remember, to take advantage of the best Prime Day projector deals, you need to have an Amazon Prime account. Not yet a member? Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, get some great deals, and then cancel your membership. Clever.

Here's our pick of the best projector deals on Amazon so far. We'll be updating this page throughout the Prime Day sale as new deals drop...

US Prime Day projector deals

Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 $300 at Amazon (save $50)

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Epson EpiqVision EF-11 HD projector $800 $700 at Amazon (save $100)

The HD mini laser projector can produce a 1080p image of up to 150in at 1000 lumens of brightness, and it can do so with a 360-degree projection angle, meaning that you can place it almost anywhere. It has an HDMI-in and Miracast for screen sharing.View Deal

BenQ TK800M 4K projector $1449 $999 at Amazon (save $500)

Here's a great deal on a 4K HDR projector. 3000 lumens of brightness, a 10:000:1 contrast ratio... and good customer reviews. Snap it up now at this reduced price on Prime Day.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K projector $1500 $1200 at Amazon (save $300)

This is the best home cinema projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K projector $1900 $1600 at Amazon (save $300)

The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, with $300 knocked off, a hell of a lot cheaper than an actual native 4K projector.View Deal

Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 $1599 at Amazon (save $400)

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.View Deal

Epson Epiqvision LS500 4K UST projector $3999 $3000 at Amazon (save $999)

Not one we've tested but a huge, huge deal for anyone looking to get hold of a UST projector for the living room. This bright sounding 4K machine should give a decent picture during most lighting conditions and includes a built-in sound system.

UK Prime Day projector deals

Nebula Capsule projector £440 £240 at Amazon (save £200)

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Anker Nebula Solar Portable £600 £420 at Amazon (save £180)

This is a vintage Prime Day deal. We gave this very worthy battery-powered portable projector a 4 star-rating at full price. Now, with £180 off, it's a steal. This is easily the best portable at anywhere near this price.View Deal

Epson EF-12 1080p portable projector £999 £849 at Amazon (save £150)

The EF-12 is the best portable projector under £1000. It might not quite be able to beat similarly priced traditional home cinema projectors but it's not far off and comes with the bonus of a very decent 2 x 5W 'Sound by Yamaha' sound system plus Android TV OS and its suit of streaming apps – a very good all-in-one.

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £981 at Amazon (save £218)

This is the best home cinema projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1599 £1442 at Amazon (save £157)

It may seem pricey for what is an entry level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7400 4K projector £2199 £1799 at Amazon (save £400)

The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, with £400 knocked off, a hell of a lot cheaper than an actual native 4K projector.View Deal

LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector £1999 £1935 at Amazon (save £64)

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.View Deal

Sony VPL-VW270ES 4K projector £4999 £4200 at Amazon (save £799)

A rare discount on what is one of the best projectors out there is well worth jumping at. This native 4K model offers an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around. It's the first step-up into serious home cinema.View Deal

More Prime Day deals

