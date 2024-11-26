The 4K Dolby Vision projector I use every day is selling for its lowest price ever this Black Friday

If you’re looking for a home cinema in a box projector this Black Friday I’d suggest taking a look at the latest discount on the Xgimi Horizon Ultra.

You can currently buy the Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K projector for £1349 on Amazon, a decent £250 saving on its regular price.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,599 now £1,349 at Amazon The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of the growing number of “home cinema in a box” home projectors doing the rounds. It’s also one of the highest scoring units in its class that we’ve reviewed, earning a solid 4 star rating when we test it.

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is a solid unit that earned a respectable four star rating when we reviewed it, with its hybrid LED / Laser projector technology delivering an exceptionally bright and colourful picture during our tests.

The Harmon Kardon tuned sound system is also one of the best we’ve heard on a UST projector in the Xgimi Horizon Ultra’s class. The only slight downside is that its contrast is a little too strong, with the image losing some detail in the darkest part of the picture.

But, that aside, while it can’t replicate a full fat home cinema experience you get with a premium projector and multi-speaker surround sound setup it’s incredibly impressive and an excellent option for its intended market

As we said in our full Xgimi Horizon Ultra review:

“It’s also exceptionally good at punching through ambient light if you fancy a very big picture on movie nights but find it difficult to fully black out your room, and its sound is good enough to make tracking down an external sound system an option rather than the necessity it is with most projectors.”

I can also personally attest to its appeal, especially at this price, as I use one in my everyday life. Specifically, I currently have a Horizon Ultra setup in my master bedroom, where I use it for everything from catching up on the latest episode of Bob’s Burgers on a Sunday morning to casual movie watching before bed.

As well as the perks mentioned above, this is largely due to its unfussy setup, with the projector offering solid autofocus and nicely short throw distance that makes it quick and easy to project an image between 40-200 inches on a screen, or wall (if you’re a philistine on the latter).

