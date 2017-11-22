The range comprises the single chassis One S (£220) and One M (£450) models, the Stereo M (£880) standmounters and the Stereo L (£1600) floorstanders – all of which feature Bluetooth and network streaming, as well as line-level and USB inputs.

Over wi-fi, users can benefit from Spotify Connect and access Tidal, TuneIn, SoundCloud and local NAS drives via the Teufel Raumfeld app.

Multi-room functionality not only works across the range but also with Raumfeld-branded predecessors, too.

The three-way Stereo M speakers, which are connected by a 5m cable, are each equipped with a woofer and coaxial driver that combines midrange driver and tweeter.

The 500-watt Stereo L floorstanders also use the connection cable and coaxial driver arrangement, and aim to bring more grunt with three 15cm woofers.

The new Teufel Streaming speakers have on-unit buttons for basic playback control, and also feature three preset buttons for easy access to your favourite playlists or radio stations.

