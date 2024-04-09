TCL's new flagship Mini LED TV features an absurd boost in dimming zones and brightness

TCL has unveiled its first TV for its 2024 European lineup, and it is a successor to an Award-winning model, so expectations are high. The TCL C855 replaces the C845, which earned the Chinese tech conglomerate a five-star review and the 'Best budget 55-inch and larger TV' title last year. So what does this updated 2024 model have to offer? The early signs are looking good.

As was the case with the previous model, this is another Mini LED backlit TV with quantum dots, although there are a handful of impressive upgrades this year. TCL has massively increased the number of dimming zones on the C855 compared to last year's model and brightness has been boosted too. Here's how the C855 compares to the C845:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TCL C845 vs C855 Row 0 - Cell 0 TCL C845 TCL C855 55-inch 480 dimming zones 1344 dimming zones 65-inch 576 dimming zones 2160 dimming zones 75-inch 720 dimming zones 2304 dimming zones 85-inch 896 dimming zones 2160 dimming zones

The increased volume of dimming zones should improve picture accuracy and contrast, and reduce halo and blooming effects from lights on predominantly dark backgrounds (something we did notice on the predecessor in specific scenes). Brightness also gets a boost, as last year's model reached a claimed 2000 nits peak brightness; the C855, in comparison, is suspected to reach 3500 nits peak brightness – that's quite the improvement.

Elsewhere, the C855 appears to carry across many of the core features and specs of the C845. This includes the two HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of 4K/120Hz gaming or up to 144Hz VRR gaming with supported sources. It also supports AMD Freesync Premium Pro if you plan on using this as a super-sized PC monitor. Dolby Vision is also supported up to 120Hz, which alludes to Dolby Vision Gaming support for the Xbox Series X.

It'll also use the Google TV platform with Chromecast built-in, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX Enhanced picture modes. Audio should also be impressive on this TV, with a 2.2.2-channel Onkyo-branded speaker system and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for external audio devices that can handle it such as soundbars and AVRs. The C845 scored the full five marks in the sound section of our review, so expectations are high.

TCL is also updating the design slightly for 2024, with a grid-style back panel, slightly skinnier bezels and a slimmer build overall. The centralised pedestal stand remains on the 55- and 65-inch models, while the 85- and 98-inch variants use a pair of blade-style feet at either end frame. It's set to go on sale soon in Europe, and TCL has already launched the new model on its official website.

